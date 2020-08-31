Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Frank Lloyd Wright home in Phoenix sells for $7.25 million

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Morry Gash/AP
<a href="http://www.apimages.com/metadata/Index/Frank-Lloyd-Wright-150th/3262560861f9439abffb506ea58b8109/27/0">Morry Gash/AP</a>
You Can Now Virtually Tour 17 Frank Lloyd Wright Buildings
Posted at 9:27 AM, Aug 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-08-31 12:27:40-04

PHOENIX (AP) — A Frank Lloyd Wright-designed home in Phoenix has sold more than $7 million. The Arizona Republic reported Monday that the David and Gladys Wright House sold for $7.25 million.

The group of buyers include businessman Jim Benson and architect Bing Hu, who apprenticed at Taliesin West in nearby Scottsdale. Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced the sale earlier this month but didn’t disclose the amount.

The sale went through after they buyers said they intended to preserve and restore the house. Wright designed the home for his son and daughter-in-law. Family members sold the house after Gladys Wright died in 2008.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Report a typo

Good Morning Tucson

Wake up with Good Morning Tucson