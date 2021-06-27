Watch
Fox Theatre holds midsummer literacy event Saturday

Posted at 5:47 PM, Jun 26, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Fox Theatre's 'Midsummer Literacy Event' in partnership with the Pima County Public Library was held Saturday.

The event featured two showings on the big screen and book giveaways for children.

Education Outreach Program Coordinator Jordan Wiley-Hill said "In the middle of the summer when school takes this long break, there's often this summer learning loss it's referred to. And, so, the chance to get kids back into it again outside of school in a way that's just fun and exciting, it's a beautiful opportunity."

The theater was happy to host kids in-person this year, after hosting the event virtually last year.

Wiley-Hill says reading is important because it empowers kids to be self-confident and prepares them to be part of the world.

