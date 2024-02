TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Unified's University High School held a student debate at Fox Theater Wednesday, Jan. 31.

Principal Alberto Ranjel said half the school traveled to Downtown Tucson to watch the AP U.S. History debate put on by the school's 12th graders.

Students left as early as 8:45 a.m. and returned to school by 1:30 p.m., finishing the day with lunch in the cafeteria.