Fox Restaurant Concepts to open two new spots in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Two new restaurants are coming to Tucson.

Local restaurateur Sam Fox of Fox Restaurant Concepts is collaborating with Brian Frakes of Common Bond Development Group to bring two new restaurants to Tucson, Flower Child and Doughbird.

In Late 2022, the restaurants will open in the Campbell Plaza, located at 2960 N. Campbell Avenue, formerly an Old Chicago restaurant. This will be the second customized build for Common Bond and Fox Restaurant Concepts in Tucson, following the first of Culinary Dropout back in 2017.

Common Bond Development Group also recreated the locations of Postino WineCafé and Snooze, an A.M. Eatery.

“We have been looking for just the right location on Campbell Avenue for nearly five years, until we found the perfect standalone pad,” said Common Bond principal and Tucson native, Brian Frakes. “Not only is it just around the corner from Culinary Dropout, but it’s on one of the city’s main north-south arterials, and is located on the east side of the road, perfect for people driving home from downtown looking to pop-in for a quick meal, or to grab food to go on the way home.”

Both, Flower Child and Doughbird will be located near the last opening, which was Culinary Dropout.

“We’re always looking for great opportunities to grow in Tucson and finally found the perfect location for these two restaurants,” said Sam Fox. “It’s been a longtime goal of ours to bring Flower Child to Tucson, and we are excited to be able to do it alongside Doughbird, a concept that we are just beginning to grow. During what’s been a challenging time for our industry, we’re grateful for our loyal guests in Tucson and hope that they will enjoy these restaurants time and time again.”

Flower Child will cater to all lifestyles, including vegetarian, vegan, meat-eating, gluten-free, keto and paleo with a customizable made-from-scratch menu. While Doughbird includes a duo of pizza and chicken, with hand-stretched and Detroit-style square pan pizza alongside rotisserie and crispy chicken.

The two restaurants are expected to be open in late 2022.

