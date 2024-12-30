Fox euthanized after attacking man south of Sierra Vista; rabies suspected

The Cochise County Sheriff's Office has issued a warning via social media of an increase in wild animal attacks that may be connected to rabies.

CCSO said on social media Monday that a gray fox had attacked and bitten a resident on Saturday, Dec. 28, in the Kings Ranch area of Palominas, south of Sierra Vista.

Arizona Game and Fish worked with the USDA agent in Cochise County to locate and euthanize the fox for testing purposes.

The resident was taken to the hospital, where he began receiving treatment for the bite and possible rabies exposure.