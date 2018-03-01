Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair is this weekend

This family-friendly tradition hosts artists from around the world and has everything from food to local entertainment. It is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 2 through Sunday March 4, 2018.
The City of Tucson expects about 300,000 people to attend to the nearly 50-year-old tradition this year.
The Fair is produced by a local nonprofit organization: North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc. The funds are used to support Fourth Avenue's infrastructure, invest in local neighborhoods and nonprofits, and to help create other free community events.