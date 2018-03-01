TUCSON, Ariz. - The annual Fourth Avenue Spring Street Fair is this weekend.

This family-friendly tradition hosts artists from around the world and has everything from food to local entertainment. It is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, March 2 through Sunday March 4, 2018.

The City of Tucson expects about 300,000 people to attend to the nearly 50-year-old tradition this year.

The Fair is produced by a local nonprofit organization: North Fourth Avenue Merchants Association, Inc. The funds are used to support Fourth Avenue's infrastructure, invest in local neighborhoods and nonprofits, and to help create other free community events.

To see a map of the Fair, click here.

There will be a temporary route adjustment for the Sun Link Streetcar and Sun Tran buses to accommodate the street fair booths. To learn more about parking options, click here.

The City of Tucson wants to remind the public to use caution when driving, bicycling or walking around the event.