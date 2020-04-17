Fourth Avenue launches gift card program supporting local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition and Fourth Avenue Merchants Association announced a gift card program supporting its local merchants.

The program will support local businesses is efforts to preserving these establishments during these trying times.

Those who spend $25 will receive a $35 gift card that can be used at some fourth avenue businesses.

The gift card can be used at the following businesses:

Bison Witches

BOCA Tacos y Tequila

Book Stop

Brooklyn Pizza

Cafe Passe

Caruso's

Celestial Rites

Che's Lounge

Chocolate Iguana

Drunken Chicken

How Sweet It Was Vintage

Hurricane Records

Lindy's on 4th

Magpies

Medusas on 4th

Pop Cycle

Razorz Edge

Rustic Candle

Silver Sea Jewelry

Surly Wench

Tiny Town Surplus

True Love Honey

Tucson Improv Movement

Tucson Thrift

ZUZI!

HFAC and FAMA will add $10 to your purchase, which will go to the merchant. They will be making a $31,500 investment in the future for small, locally-owner businesses.