Fourth Avenue launches gift card program supporting local businesses

Posted at 4:20 PM, Apr 17, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-17 19:20:22-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition and Fourth Avenue Merchants Association announced a gift card program supporting its local merchants.

The program will support local businesses is efforts to preserving these establishments during these trying times.

Those who spend $25 will receive a $35 gift card that can be used at some fourth avenue businesses.

The gift card can be used at the following businesses:

  • Bison Witches
  • BOCA Tacos y Tequila
  • Book Stop
  • Brooklyn Pizza
  • Cafe Passe
  • Caruso's
  • Celestial Rites
  • Che's Lounge
  • Chocolate Iguana
  • Drunken Chicken
  • How Sweet It Was Vintage
  • Hurricane Records
  • Lindy's on 4th
  • Magpies
  • Medusas on 4th
  • Pop Cycle
  • Razorz Edge
  • Rustic Candle
  • Silver Sea Jewelry
  • Surly Wench
  • Tiny Town Surplus
  • True Love Honey
  • Tucson Improv Movement
  • Tucson Thrift
  • ZUZI!

HFAC and FAMA will add $10 to your purchase, which will go to the merchant. They will be making a $31,500 investment in the future for small, locally-owner businesses.

