Fourth Avenue launches gift card program supporting local businesses

TUCSON, Ariz. — The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition and Fourth Avenue Merchants Association announced a gift card program supporting its local merchants.
The program will support local businesses is efforts to preserving these establishments during these trying times.
Those who spend $25 will receive a $35 gift card that can be used at some fourth avenue businesses.
The gift card can be used at the following businesses:
- Bison Witches
- BOCA Tacos y Tequila
- Book Stop
- Brooklyn Pizza
- Cafe Passe
- Caruso's
- Celestial Rites
- Che's Lounge
- Chocolate Iguana
- Drunken Chicken
- How Sweet It Was Vintage
- Hurricane Records
- Lindy's on 4th
- Magpies
- Medusas on 4th
- Pop Cycle
- Razorz Edge
- Rustic Candle
- Silver Sea Jewelry
- Surly Wench
- Tiny Town Surplus
- True Love Honey
- Tucson Improv Movement
- Tucson Thrift
- ZUZI!
HFAC and FAMA will add $10 to your purchase, which will go to the merchant. They will be making a $31,500 investment in the future for small, locally-owner businesses.