Four people busted in border drug smuggling

TUCSON, Ariz. - U.S. Customs Border Protection officers apprehended four people involved in a separate smuggling attempt at Arizona's port of Nogales.

The smugglers attempted to smuggle 67 pounds of methamphetamine and heroin into the U.S. over the past four days.

Earlier that morning, officers referred a 19-year-old Tucson man for further inspection of his vehicle when a CBP canine detected more than 24 pounds of meth, worth more the $73,000.

A 44 year old Mexican women was referred by officers for secondary inspection when a CBP caine was alerted from an odor coming fro the women, officer discovered more than 4 pounds of heroin, worth nearly $77,000.

Early Sunday morning a 45-year-old women was referred for further inspection when a canine was alerted, the officer found over one half pounds of heroin worth more then $10,000.

This past Friday a 43-year-old women was caught by CBP canine trying to smuggle 38 pounds of meth hidden inside the vehicles door panels and firewall.