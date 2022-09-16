Watch Now
Four migrants found in modified trailer near Arivaca

U.S. Customs and Border Protection
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Station Border Patrol agents took a trailer that was being used for human smuggling near Arivaca, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chief John Modlin.

Agents stopped a vehicle near Arivaca where four migrants were found in a small compartment.

The trailer was modified and had no ventilation, mentioned the report.

Chief Modlin says the driver and passenger of the vehicle will be facing criminal charges.

