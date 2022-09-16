Four migrants found in modified trailer near Arivaca

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Station Border Patrol agents took a trailer that was being used for human smuggling near Arivaca, according to U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Chief John Modlin.
Agents stopped a vehicle near Arivaca where four migrants were found in a small compartment.
Modified trailer used for #HumanSmuggling was seized by Tucson Station agents on Sunday.— John R. Modlin (@USBPChiefTCA) September 16, 2022
After stopping the U.S. citizen driver and passenger near Arivaca, AZ, agents discovered four migrants in a small compartment with no ventilation. The smugglers face criminal charges. pic.twitter.com/m90MgWdsdr
The trailer was modified and had no ventilation, mentioned the report.
Chief Modlin says the driver and passenger of the vehicle will be facing criminal charges.
