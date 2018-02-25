Four families displaced after RVs catch fire in Tombstone

TUCSON, Ariz. - Four Tombstone families were displaced Sunday after their RVs were significantly damaged by a fire.

Tombstone Fire Department responded to the fire at 215 E. Fremont St. just before 2:30 a.m. When crews arrived, several people were outside trying to extinguish the fire with a garden hose and attempting to save personal belongings.

Crews were able to knock down the fire around 2:50 a.m. but the RVs were uninhabitable at that point.

One person was airlifted to a hospital in Tucson with facial burns.