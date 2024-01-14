Watch Now
Four dead, one hurt after hot air balloon crash near Eloy

Crash took place in a desert area about 5 miles north of city
Posted at 3:03 PM, Jan 14, 2024
ELOY, Ariz. (KNXV) — Four people are dead and a fifth is critically hurt after a hot air balloon crash Sunday morning in Pinal County.

Eloy police say it happened in a rural desert area about five miles north of the city.

The victims' identities have not yet been released, pending notification of next of kin.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

Eloy police are working with federal agencies, including the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration investigate the crash.

----

