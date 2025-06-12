Four charged after allegedly shooting at undercover police officer's vehicle

Three men and one woman were indicted Wednesday in connection with an incident where an undercover police officer's vehicle was fired upon.

According to a news release from the United States Attorney's Office, District of Arizona, a Tucson Police officer was in plain clothes, driving an unmarked City of Tucson vehicle in the area of North Stone and East Fort Lowell, when he saw a dark-colored car traveling southbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer got behind the vehicle and broadcast the license plate to other members of his division, the news release said. The driver then made a turn, and one of the passengers leaned out of the rear driver's side window and shot at the officer's vehicle, the news release said.

The driver then made a u-turn and additional shots were fired at the officer's vehicle.

The officer was unharmed, the news release said.

A marked patrol officer responded to the area in an attempt to stop the vehicle, but the driver fled and the officer lost sight of the car, the news release said.

Through an investigation, detectives were able to identify 19-year-old Hassan Omar Kassim as the alleged driver of the car. 20-year-old Jaquvon Terell Poe was identified as the alleged rear passenger-side rider and 18-year-old Daniel Cardenas was identified as the rear driver's side passenger and the alleged shooter.

19-year-old Alexandra Brooke Wisdom allegedly drove the car after the incident to abandon it, removing items from the vehicle, some of which were recovered in her apartment, the news release said.

Cardenas was charged with use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence; Kassim and Poe were charged with aiding and abetting the crime; all three were charged with conspiracy to commit the offense. Wisdom was charged with accessory after the fact.

