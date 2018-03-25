Four-car accident shuts down Stone and Wetmore

Fair
TUCSON, Ariz. - A four-car accident is causing traffic restrictions at Stone and Wetmore.
According to the Tucson Fire Department, the people involved in the accident have serious injuries.
The intersection is expected to be closed for at least the next hour.
4 car motor vehicle accident with serious injuries at Stone and Wetmore, avoid the intersection for the next hour or so at least. #TPD and #TFD on scene #TrafficAlert #Tucson #StaySafe— Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFirePIO) March 25, 2018
