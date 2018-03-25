Four-car accident shuts down Stone and Wetmore

Joey Greaber
1:34 PM, Mar 25, 2018
39 mins ago
TUCSON, Ariz. - A four-car accident is causing traffic restrictions at Stone and Wetmore.

According to the Tucson Fire Department, the people involved in the accident have serious injuries.

The intersection is expected to be closed for at least the next hour.

 

