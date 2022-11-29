Fort Huachuca to mandate masks indoors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Fort Huachuca will be requiring all personnel to wear masks inside buildings starting Wednesday, Nov. 30, according to a press release.

The base is under a health protocol and will have the mandate within the Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center, the Commissary and all Army & Air Force Exchange locations.

Masks are recommended for areas outside of buildings and should be worn if not social distancing.

The press release mentions the requirement be implemented due to a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases across Arizona.