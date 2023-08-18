Former Wildcat named interim head coach of U.S. women's national team

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former University of Arizona soccer player Twila Kilgore was chosen as the interim head coach for the U.S. women's national team, the organization announced Friday.

As Twila Kaufman, she played at the UA from 1998 to 2001. She is tied for sixth in program history for career games started with 72 and was Arizona's Rookie of the Year at the conclusion of the 1998 season after tallying four goals. She finished with seven goals in her career.

Kilgore has served as an assistant coach for the USWNT for the past year and a half. Prior to her time with the national team she worked with the Houston Dash and at Pepperdine and served as the head coach at UC Davis from 2014-2019. She is the first American-born woman to earn U.S. Soccer's Pro Coaching License.

Kilgore takes over just days after the U.S. suffered its earliest exit in Women's World Cup history. The were eliminated in penalties by Sweden in the Round of 16.

