Former Wildcat Markkanen makes young fan's day

TUCSON (KGUN-TV) - Former Wildcat Lauri Markkanen made a young fan's day following a Bulls game in Chicago.

Thirteen-year-old Gavin Murphy got his new Markkanen jersey for Christmas and had been counting down the days to the game, says his sister Gabby.

Gabby recorded the moment Lauri Markkanen signed Gavin's jersey, and his reaction was priceless.

The tweet of Gavin's reaction got hundreds of retweets including Lauri himself, adding the "praise" hands emoji.

"He was freaking out and so excited," said Gabby. "He was a bit jealous that it was my Twitter account because he doesn't have one!"

Gavin has been a fan of the 7' 20-year-old Finnish phenom for years. "Gavin was a fan of him because he played at Arizona," Gabby said, "and he thought it was so cool that Markkanen came from another country to play basketball here. He loves how he plays."

See the video here: