Former UArizona Theta Chi fraternity pledge files $1M lawsuit after hazing burned his eyes

A former University of Arizona Theta Chi fraternity pledge has filed a million dollar lawsuit against the school.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 13, 2020
Hayden Roletter's lawsuit was filed in federal court on Friday.

KGUN9 spoke with his attorney last year.

Roletter's attorney says the university failed to keep a fraternity from hazing him so severely his eyes were burned, and he still feels psychological trauma from the april 2019 incident.

He says a frat member splashed hot sauce in his eyes when he did not perform an initiation ritual.

The university officially unrecognized the fraternity in November 2019.

The university declined comment on the lawsuit Monday.

