Former UArizona student sentenced for drug, firearms charges

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former University of Arizona student who pled guilty to several charges related to drug and firearms possession was recently sentenced in federal court to 84 months in prison.

Jonathan Edward Mayer, 22, of Tacoma, Wash., was a student at the university when agents found a "ghost gun"—a firearm modified to function similarly to a machine—under his bed during a warrant search. According to the U.S. District Attorney's Office, the search also turned up a large sum of cash, an array of drugs and more weapons, including:



$20,000 in U.S. currency

individually wrapped cocaine and a small bulk quantity of cocaine

six firearms, high-capacity magazines and a silencer

10 grams of mushrooms

15 grams of amphetamines

approximately one gram of LSD.

The District Attorney's Office says one of the weapons found was in Mayer's school backpack, a pistol with a loaded 30-round magazine. According to court documents, Mayer says he mailed drugs and gun components to "various locations" around the country.

“Schools and guns are a dangerous combination,” said U.S. Attorney Gary M. Restaino. “The defendant got caught up with the wrong people from out-of-state, and his actions created a public safety risk here in Tucson.”

The case involved multiple agencies, including the DEA, Tucson Strike Force, U.S. Postal Inspectors Service, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and University of Arizona Police Department.