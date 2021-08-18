Former UArizona librarian shares her experiences in Afghanistan

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "This has been a heart wrenching experience," Atifa Rawan said.

Rawan grew up in Afghanistan and has been watching the events over the past week play out on the news. She left the country prior to the Taliban taking over, but has made numerous visits back since then.

"I saw so much progress, so much improvement," Rawan said about her visits after the Taliban lost power.

Rawan worked as a librarian at the University of Arizona. Over the years, she had a number of projects in Afghanistan that allowed her to go back to the country she grew up in and loves.

She worked closely with many locals during her visits. Now, she is worried about their safety.

"At this point I am worried about them being alive and being able to survive," Rawan said. "Right now, everybody is anxious."

She has reached out to many of her friends and colleagues. She hopes the. United States will support Afghanistan.

"I hope we do not abandon Afghanistan," Rawan said. "We have invested in the lives of young people, and we have hope for the country, and they have hope and they trust us."

