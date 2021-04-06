Former UA women's basketball player talks inspiring the next generation of girls in sports

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "I spoke with her and I just congratulated her for getting the team this far."

Reshea Bristol was a teammate of coach Adia Barnes at the University of Arizona.

"Just the fact that we got to the level that we excelled to, I feel like they can't beat down on themselves. I told her not to be sad, I told her everything was perfect."

She said she was with her and the team after their loss in the National Championship game in San Antonio.

While the outcome wasn't what they wanted, Bristol said the lesson for the next generation of young girls in sports and life, is clear.

"You might be the underdog but if you continue to work hard and you continue to fight you eventually can become the victor."

Bristol hopes these ladies and their inspiring run will show young girls nothing can stop you.

"I just hope that they see women that are confident," she said.

"From a little girl knowing that the opportunity's there but you have to take it, no one's just going to hand it to you."

She pointed to herself as a prime example, girls can do anything.

"I'm from Omaha, Nebraska, who would've thought I would travel the world.

Bristol now lives in Arizona and hopes to spread the word, with her Wildcat family, to little girls everywhere: you too can be a champion.

"Barriers are meant to be broken...the right way."