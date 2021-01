TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former Tucson Unified School District board member has passed away.

During Tuesdays TUSD meeting, Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo announced the passing of former Governing Board President Michael Hicks.

A family member confirmed on Hick's Facebook page, that he passed away Tuesday evening, where they are also asking for privacy during this time.

Hicks served the district from 2011-2018. The board will honor Hicks' memory at their next meeting.