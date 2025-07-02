Former Tucson psychiatrist found guilty of sexual abuse, sexual assault

A former Tucson psychiatrist has been found guilty of sexual assault and 30 counts of sexual abuse, according to the Arizona Attorney General's office.

57-year-old Muhammad Saeed, M.D., practiced in Arizona from 2004-2020.

The counts stem from his conduct and treatment of three patient-victims, according to a news release from the Attorney General's office.

Three former patients described at trial touching and multiple instances of abuse they experienced at the hands of Saeed, the news release said.

Victims were also addicted to controlled substances and some patients in his care overdosed on the controlled substances that Saeed prescribed them, the news release said.

Saeed was also found guilty on three counts of fraudulent schemes and artifices.

Saeed is a known fugitive who is believed to have fled to Pakistan prior to prosecution.