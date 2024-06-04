Former Tucson doctor under investigation for alleged sexual conduct with minor

A former Tucson doctor is under investigation for alleged sexual conduct with a minor during his time practicing medicine in Arizona.

The Arizona Attorney General's Office is seeking information relating to an investigation of Dr. Mehul P. Dixit, who practiced pediatric nephrology between 2000 and 2005 at Tucson Medical Center and the University of Arizona Health and Sciences Center.

The AG's Office received allegations that Dr. Dixit allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a minor during that time.

It is seeking any possible additional victims or witnesses, or anyone with relevant information. The office is asking anyone with information to submit it by phone at 1-602-542-888 or at https://www.azag.gov/complaints/mfcu