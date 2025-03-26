Former TFD firefighter retires, charges dropped in road-rage shooting case

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Attorney’s Office (PCAO) has officially dismissed all charges against Raul Carrasco, a former Tucson Fire Department firefighter accused of drive-by shooting and aggravated assault in a road rage incident.

Carrasco, 58, was previously arrested after a September incident in which another driver reported he brandished a firearm and fired a shot.

The charges were "dismissed without prejudice." This means a case is dismissed, but the plaintiff (or prosecutor) can potentially refile the same case later.

A bullet was recovered from the victim’s vehicle. Carrasco claimed the gun discharged accidentally.

Following his arrest, TFD announced plans to terminate Carrasco, but the department has since confirmed he retired.

The PCAO has not disclosed why the charges were dismissed. KGUN9 has reached out for further comment.