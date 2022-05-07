Former state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson dies at 83

TUCSON, Ariz (AP) — Former Democratic state lawmaker Herschella Horton of Tucson died at age 83.

Her children say, Horton, who was also a registered nurse, died Wednesday. A cause was not announced.

Horton was first elected to the Arizona House of Representatives in 1989 and served five two-year terms. She served on the chamber’s health, environment and appropriations committees.

In addition to her legislative service, Horton served on many community boards and commissions as a volunteer. She lived in Tucson for more than 60 years.

After 57 years living in Pima County, there will be a lot of causes and organizations that will be able to claim Herschella Horton as their friend, advocate, or leader in honor of her passing today. But I think the best way to describe Herschella is that she was simply a tireless champion of helping people who needed help. Healthcare, education, jobs, childcare, food security, social services, if there were people in need, Herschella was there to build coalitions, find solutions and give hugs. She was a warm and caring soul and will be greatly missed.



Pima County Board of Supervisors Chair Sharon Bronson

----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

