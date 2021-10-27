Former Pueblo High school employee charged with stealing from school

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former TUSD employee is accused of stealing funds from a high school.

Rosa Maria Ordonez is facing two charges of theft and one charge of violating her duties and liabilities as a custodian of public money.

According to a news release from Attorney General Mark Brnovich's office, Ordonez was the finance manager for the Pueblo High School book store. As part of her job, the school entrusted Ordonez with cash to make change at sporting events in the book store. She also received payments from students, parents and donors for school-related purposes. In August 2018, Ordonez stopped reporting to work and resigned in September.

In the indictment, Ordonez is accused of keeping between $2,000 and $4,000 in funds which were not located at the school and which she never returned.

It's not clear yet when her next court appearance will be.

