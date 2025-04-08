Former Pima Sheriff Candidate Threatens to Sue

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Pima County sheriff candidate Heather Lappin has filed a notice of claim against current Sheriff Chris Nanos, demanding $2 million or she will pursue legal action.

Lappin, who lost her bid for sheriff by fewer than 500 votes in the November 2024 election, alleges she was unfairly placed on leave from her position as a supervising lieutenant at the county jail during the campaign.

Sheriff Nanos said at the time that Lappin had allowed a journalist to access inmates for interviews and helped facilitate deposits into their commissary accounts—actions he said raised ethical and policy concerns. The matter was referred to the Arizona Attorney General’s Office and the FBI.

Lappin’s claim argues the accusations were fabricated and that she was not returned to active duty until well after the election. She also alleges continued retaliation in the workplace.

No response has been issued yet by Sheriff Nanos or the Pima County Sheriff's Department regarding the notice of claim.