Former Pima County Supervisor cited, banned following drink toss at UA game

A drink, allegedly tossed at a University of Arizona Men's Basketball game, resulted in two charges of assault/no injury and a ban order from the University of Arizona for a former Pima County Supervisor.

Sylvia Lee, who served as a supervisor in 2024, was cited and issued the Exclusionary Order following an incident at the UA basketball game against Brigham Young University on Feb. 22, according to an incident report from the University of Arizona Police Department.

According to the report, a drink was thrown from the stands at the end of the game. The officer who wrote up the report said UA fans were upset over a foul call they didn't agree with.

The officer saw someone throw the drink, but the crowds of people leaving the arena, plus the fact that many people in the arena were wearing red, led to him losing the suspect, the report said.

The drink hit the audio/visual equipment and three employees at the game, the report said. Two of them opted to press charges. The third declined.

The report said the athletics department was able to provide a possible name of the suspect, Sylvia Lee, along with her contact information.

University of Arizona Police were able to match her license photo with the person seen in the video footage.

The officer called the number provided for Lee. She called back and explained that she slipped on popcorn and soda left on the floor, causing her to spill her drink. She said she didn't do it on purpose.

The report said Lee said everyone was pointing at her, so she ran out of the building.

The officer said in the report that he explained to Lee that the video footage did not match what she was describing.

Lee came to campus where she was shown the footage. She was cited for alleged assault/no injury and issued the Exclusionary Order, the report said.

Lee served the remainder of Pima County Supervisor Sharon Bronson's term through the end of 2024. Bronson resigned in 2023 for health reasons.