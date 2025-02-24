Former Pima County deputy sentenced to year of jail time for attempted sexual assault

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy Ricky Garcia, who was found not guilty in December for two counts of sexual assault, was sentenced Monday for lesser charges he faced during his trial.

Garcia faced trail in December and was acquitted for the alleged sexual assault of a coworker in 2022, but the jury did find him guilty of attempted sexual assault and sex abuse.

A Pima County Superior Court Judge sentenced Garcia to serve three years of probation and one year in the Pima County Jail as a condition of his probation.

Garcia was also ordered to register as a sex offender and serve an additional 200 hours of community restitution.

