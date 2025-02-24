Watch Now
KGUN 9NewsLocal News

Actions

Former Pima County deputy sentenced to year of jail time for attempted sexual assault

Ricky Garcia was found 'not guilty' of sexual assault; sentenced for guilty verdicts on lesser charges
Garcia.PNG
KGUN 9
Former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy Ricky Garcia in Superior Court for his sentencing hearing Monday, Feb. 24, 2025.
Garcia.PNG
Posted

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Former Pima County Sheriff’s deputy Ricky Garcia, who was found not guilty in December for two counts of sexual assault, was sentenced Monday for lesser charges he faced during his trial.

Garcia faced trail in December and was acquitted for the alleged sexual assault of a coworker in 2022, but the jury did find him guilty of attempted sexual assault and sex abuse.

A Pima County Superior Court Judge sentenced Garcia to serve three years of probation and one year in the Pima County Jail as a condition of his probation.

Garcia was also ordered to register as a sex offender and serve an additional 200 hours of community restitution.

PREVIOUS TRIAL COVERAGE | Jury says former deputy 'not guilty' of sexual assault; guilty verdict for lesser charges

Jury says former deputy 'not guilty' of sexual assault; guilty verdict for lesser charges

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Disaster_Relief_FULLSCREEN_SOCALWILFFIRE.png

National News

Donate to those impacted by the Southern California wildfires

Scripps News Staff

Teacher of the Year Awards
Find the stories in your neighborhood