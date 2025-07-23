Former Marana High teacher who sent explicit photos to student takes plea

The Marana High School teacher accused of sending explicit photos to a student took a plea deal of two counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to the interim complaint, Breyden Main was the student's teacher, the student's Freshman year. The student told Marana Police that Main helped him through some emotional times. The two began talking on the social platform Discord. They would talk daily and the student would go to his class during lunch hours with other friends.

The student said Main continued to talk to him, moving to the social media platform Snapchat, his sophomore year. Main allegedly began asking the student for explicit photos during that time, the complaint said. He would ask the student to stand up or sit down or to get into other positions where the student's privates were exposed, the complaint said.

The requests occurred 5-6 times, the student, who was 15-16 at the time, told investigators.

Main also allegedly sent explicit photos of himself to the student, the complaint said.

The student told investigators that the requests continued through the student's Junior year, with regular requests for explicit photos, the complaint said.

The student said he did not have any communication with Main on Snapchat after January of 2024. He did not have any explicit photos or chats with Main saved, the complaint said.

Main initially said he and the student were just friends when he spoke to investigators. According to the complaint, Main said he asked for explicit photos of the student, but only for medical reasons. He said he just wanted to compare, the complaint said.

Main said the requests were foggy and he didn't know how many times he might have asked, the complaint said.

Main said he also sent explicit photos, the complaint said, but could not recall when or how many times.

Sentencing for Main will take place on Aug. 29