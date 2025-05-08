Former Kneaders on Eastside will soon be three Angie's concepts in one

The former Kneaders Bakery and Cafe space on Tucson's east side, will soon be home to three Angie's concepts in one; two of which have yet to debut in Tucson.

According to an Angie's spokesperson, the building at 135 S. Wilmot Road, just south of East Broadway, will offer menus from:

- Angie's Prime Grill. Prime Grill offers chicken, steak, shrimp and seared falafel dishes, in bowls, salads and as burritos. There are two Angie's Prime Grills in the Tucson area.

- Angie's Chicken. This new concept will serve fried and grilled chicken sandwiches, as well as chicken tenders, according toits website menu. The website said Angie's Chicken will fulfill the brand's mission "to offer antibiotic and hormone-free chicken meals for less than a traditional drive-thru fast food chicken meal."

and

- Angie's Burgers. The restaurant will offer several prime steakhouse burger options. The only other location is in Buckeye, according to the website.

In addition to housing three different concepts, the new Angie's location will also be its first sit-down restaurant in Tucson.

The Angie's brand was named after Angela Christofellis, the matriarch of the Christofellis family. Tony and Roushan Christofellis were the founders of the Salad and Go concept, but sold it in 2021. They launched their first Angie's, Angie's Lobster in 2021, in the Phoenix area.