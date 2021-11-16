Former KGUN News Director Pat Stevens has died

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pat Stevens-Twentier, a former KGUN News Director passed away on September 22, 2021.

A pioneer in her field, Pat was recognized in 1972 by the Radio and Television News Directors Association as the first female news director in the nation while at KGUN.

Born in Ohio, Pat's parents moved to Tucson while she was still very young and she grew up in Tucson, attending Salpoint High School and the University of Arizona. She began her television career as a weather person and later moved into news.

According to the obituary, Pat worked in the news business through the 1980s.

