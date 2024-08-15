Former International Wildlife Museum property set for auction on Tucson's Westside

The former home of the International Wildlife Museum on Tucson's far west side, 4800 W. Gates Pass Road, is going up for auction.

The building sits at 51,331 square feet on just over 11 acres of land.

It includes a 96-seat theater, two large exhibit halls, a commercial kitchen, offices, workshops and storage areas.

Colliers realty company is conducting the auction through the commercial real estate site, Ten-X.

The International Wildlife Museum was a nonprofit natural history museum, established in1987 as an educational program for the Safari Club International Foundation.

It closed in January of this year.

The auction runs from Sept. 23-25.