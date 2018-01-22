Former high school volleyball coach arrested for sexual conduct with a minor

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A former high school assistant volleyball coach was arrested Saturday for three felony counts of sexual conduct with a minor and one felony count of commercial sexual exploitation of a minor.

Tucson Police have identified the man as 22-year-old Robert Forman II. Forman used to coach at Ironwood Ridge High School, which he met the girl he allegedly had an inappropriate relationship with.

Forman was booked into the Pima County Jail.

If you have any information call 88-CRIME, you can remain anonymous.