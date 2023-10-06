Former Gov. Ducey's border wall shipping containers are going up for auction this month

The shipping containers placed at the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona under former Governor Doug Ducey are going up for auction.

The Arizona Department of Administration announced in a news release on Thursday that five of the containers will be available, starting Oct. 16.

Bids will start at $2,000 per container. Each bidding period will be open for 14 days. If you miss this round, State Surplus will post additional containers every two weeks, according to the news release.

Transportation of the container is the responsibility of the buyer, the news release said, so plan accordingly.

Bidders must create an account through publicsurplus.comat least seven days ahead of time.

More than 2,000 containers that were placed or set to be placed at the border are still available, according to the news release.