Former food bank director, Tucson community leader, Punch Woods dead at 82

TUCSON, Ariz. — Charles T. "Punch" Woods, who served as the director of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona for 25 years and was a major leader in the Tucson community, has died at the age of 82, the food bank says.

Woods died early Wednesday morning after a sudden horseback riding accident, the food bank said in a press release.

Woods served with the food bank until his retirement in 2003. He also left behind an endowment grant at the food bank, which is awarded to needing local organizations over the years.

He leaves behind his wife of 59 years, three daughters and four grandchildren.