Former charter school teacher must register as a sex offender, sentenced to 8 years probation

TUCSON (KGUN9-TV) - A former charter school teacher has been sentenced to eight years of probation and must also register as a sex offender.

Joseph Massey was convicted of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and assault, and three counts of assault for the purpose of gratification in December 2017 after being arrested in January 2016.

While working at the charter school Massey targeted three female students, ages 15, 15, and 18.

A report from the Pima County Attorney's Office says Massey would go to the students' desks, and inappropriately touch them on the thigh and buttocks while pretending to help them with their classwork.