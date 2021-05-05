Former Border Patrol agent arrested in Arizona rapes

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities in Arizona say they have arrested a former Border Patrol agent suspected in a string of rapes going back decades.

Mesa Police said Wednesday 57-year-old John Daly III is a suspect in rapes that occurred from 1999-2001 in the Phoenix suburbs of Mesa, Gilbert and Chandler, as well as Bisbee in southeastern Arizona. Investigators say they connected eight rapes through similar factors early on, but the case went cold for years.

A new technology recently connected Daly to crimes in Mesa and Gilbert. Daly had a home in the various communities when each assault occurred. He was arrested Tuesday.

