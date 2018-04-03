TUCSON, Ariz. - From April 2 to April 6, former "The Bachelorette" contestant Peter Kraus is teaching workout classes at Kamps Tucson, a new facility to town.

The company opened it's first location in Madison, WI. They opened their second location here in Tucson back in January.

Kamps offers group classes, where a trainer coaches participants through high-intensity interval training (HIIT).

They cater to people of all ages, but due to their proximity to the University of Arizona, they primarily deal with students, according to owner Ari Karl.

