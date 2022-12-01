Former agent charged for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has received three charges, one for sexual assault, kidnapping a minor and misleading investigators, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Aaron Mitchell, 27, was indicted on April 15, 2022 when the 15-year-old victim was said to be kidnapped.
Mitchell may face life in prison, on top of an extra 25 years, supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted, writes the Department of Justice.
