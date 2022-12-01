Watch Now
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Former agent charged for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 7:05 PM, Nov 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-30 21:05:21-05

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection agent has received three charges, one for sexual assault, kidnapping a minor and misleading investigators, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Aaron Mitchell, 27, was indicted on April 15, 2022 when the 15-year-old victim was said to be kidnapped.

Mitchell may face life in prison, on top of an extra 25 years, supervised release and a $250,000 fine if convicted, writes the Department of Justice.

——-
Marcos Icahuate is a digital content producer for KGUN 9.
Marcos joined the KGUN team in September 2022. He previously worked on digital content in Southern California's Imperial County where he was raised. Share your story ideas and important issues with Marcos by emailing marcos.icahuate@kgun9.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!

ENTER TO WIN GIFTS FOR THE HOLIDAYS!