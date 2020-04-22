Forest Service prepares to fight wildfires in age of COVID-19 pandemic

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona's wildfire season is right around the corner and crews in our region are preparing to fight fires in the age of COVID-19.

The Forest Service wants to reduce the number of human cause wildfires.

Starting Tuesday, making a campfire is banned in all six national forests in Arizona until June 30.

Public affairs office Coronado National Forest Service Heidi Schewel said "So at this point in time the risk is not worth it you know we're in a totally different fire environment now and it's really important for us to keep our firefighters strong and you know it's going to get hotter and drier now and we're going to need them more later than we need them now."

The Forest Service says violating the campfire ban could mean ending up in federal court, paying fines and spending time in jail.