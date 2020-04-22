Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

Forest Service prepares to fight wildfires in age of COVID-19 pandemic

items.[0].videoTitle
Arizona's wildfire season is right around the corner and crews in our region are preparing to fight fires in the age of COVID-19.
Posted at 10:27 PM, Apr 21, 2020
and last updated 2020-04-22 01:27:02-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — Arizona's wildfire season is right around the corner and crews in our region are preparing to fight fires in the age of COVID-19.

The Forest Service wants to reduce the number of human cause wildfires.

Starting Tuesday, making a campfire is banned in all six national forests in Arizona until June 30.

Public affairs office Coronado National Forest Service Heidi Schewel said "So at this point in time the risk is not worth it you know we're in a totally different fire environment now and it's really important for us to keep our firefighters strong and you know it's going to get hotter and drier now and we're going to need them more later than we need them now."

The Forest Service says violating the campfire ban could mean ending up in federal court, paying fines and spending time in jail.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.