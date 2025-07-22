Foreign exchange students in need of Tucson host families

TUCSON, Ariz. — Foreign exchange high school students from all over the world are coming to Tucson this weekend and in the coming weeks to expand their education and learn more about the American culture, though some are still in need of families to live with before school starts.

Ayusa is a nonprofit high school exchange organization that is approved by the U.S. Department of State to bring students in. They are highly regulated and monitored to ensure they are keeping students safe.

Miranda Hansen, Ayusa's field team assistant director, says they are still looking for about 10 families in the Tucson or Vail Unified School District to host foreign exchange students.

"We really use our program as a way to show that the world is a lot smaller than people realize," Hansen said. "And so getting to know somebody from a different culture teaches them about the U.S. and helps them build bridges and teaches the community about what else is out there."

Ayusa accepts all types of households and it doesn't need to be traditional, though they must pass a background check and one parent must be at least 24 years old.

“We accept families with young kids, families with no kids, we accept single parent households, any type of family that can offer a loving home for a student. The student does need their own bed. They can share a room, so that’s one thing people think they have too small of a home, but students do great when they can share a room," Hansen said. "And they can connect with somebody else in the family that way. Families are asked to provide meals and meals is really just another plate at the table.”

Hansen says it might sound intimidating to bring someone you don’t know into your home, but it’s amazing to see how quickly they become your family.

"I raised my kids around exchange students and they grew up learning that kids are just kids, teenagers are just teenagers. They all want to be loved, they want to be accepted. It doesn't matter where you're from and so showing our schools and our community that, really makes an impact in our own families."

The students speak English, come with their own health insurance and money to cover any expenses.

Each family also gets to choose which student they would like to host.

"We want to make it a good match, more than just a checklist. So we learn a little bit about what the family likes to do and we compare that with the students have expressed. You get to pick a girl or a boy. You can express certain countries and then you get to read about the kids and decide who you want to host," Hansen said.

Depending on timing and how quickly you decide, you can also talk to the student before they arrive to get to know them more.

Hansen says all of Ayusa’s students come into the U.S. on a J-1 visa and are here legally.

"We have had a few comments directed at us that our students may be at risk for ICE, however that is not true. Our students are not at any risk of being deported," Hansen said.

Visit Ayusa's website if you're interested in hosting an exchange student for 10 months and making their time in Tucson enjoyable.

Since schools in Arizona are starting soon, the host family application deadline is by the end of July.