Forecasters warn of hazardous driving conditions from storm

Posted at 12:45 PM, Dec 09, 2021
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Forecasters are warning of difficult driving conditions across Arizona’s high country Thursday and early Friday from a winter storm expected to produce widespread rain and snow along with gusty winds.

The National Weather Service office in Flagstaff said drivers in higher elevations should be prepared for patches of blowing snow. The office said conditions will improve over the weekend but another storm is possible next Tuesday and Wednesday.

According to the weather service, snowfall amounts Thursday and early Friday could total up to 4 inches above 6,000 feet , with over 5 inches above 8,000 feet.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

