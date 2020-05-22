For 12th year in a row, all of San Miguel H.S. Class of 2020 accepted into college

TUCSON, Ariz. — For the 12th year in a row, San Miguel High School says its entire graduating class has been accepted into college.

In a news release Friday, the school says every graduating class since 2008 has achieved the honor. This year the school's 80 graduating students submitted 784 college applications, earning acceptances to 114 different institutions and more than $11 million in scholarships.

The school says its seniors will be attending Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, Pima Community College, Pima Medical Institute, The University of Arizona, United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps.

San Miguel is a private, Catholic school on Tucson's south side.