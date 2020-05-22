Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsLocal News

Actions

For 12th year in a row, all of San Miguel H.S. Class of 2020 accepted into college

items.[0].image.alt
(credit: San Miguel High School/Facebook)
San Miguel High School Class of 2020
San Miguel High School Class of 2020
Posted at 12:22 PM, May 22, 2020
and last updated 2020-05-22 15:22:32-04

TUCSON, Ariz. — For the 12th year in a row, San Miguel High School says its entire graduating class has been accepted into college.

In a news release Friday, the school says every graduating class since 2008 has achieved the honor. This year the school's 80 graduating students submitted 784 college applications, earning acceptances to 114 different institutions and more than $11 million in scholarships.

The school says its seniors will be attending Arizona State University, Grand Canyon University, Northern Arizona University, Pima Community College, Pima Medical Institute, The University of Arizona, United States Air Force and United States Marine Corps.

San Miguel is a private, Catholic school on Tucson's south side.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.