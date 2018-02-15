Food bank asks for donations to prepare for possible SNAP cuts

TUCSON, Ariz. - Supplemental Nutrition Assistance program or "food stamp" recipients could see big changes if part of President Donald Trump's proposed budget is enacted.

Under the proposal, recipients would lose most of their ability to choose the food they buy with their benefits. Currently, snap recipients get all of their benefits loaded onto a shopping card they can use at local stores, so long as they follow certain guidelines. If the cuts are approved, they would receive their food in "USDA Food Packages." The proposal is included in the Trump administration budget request for fiscal year 2019 and it would require approval from Congress.

This week, charities such as the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona are fearing they will be overwhelmed if the cuts are approved by Congress. A spokesperson with the organization tells KGUN9 SNAP is the very program that so many families in Southern Arizona count on for food to get them through a difficult time, and to help stretch food budgets until a payday.

In order to make sure neighbors will have the support they need, the charity is asking the public for monetary and fresh produce donations to help stack their bins with food and goods.

You can make monetary donations but also drop off canned goods and fresh produce at the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona's warehouse located at 3003 S. Country Club Road.