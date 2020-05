TUCSON, Ariz. — The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona announced changes to hours and food pick-up Friday.

Starting Tuesday, the food bank will give out food under the covered parking area at the Kino Sports Stadium.

This will happen twice a week on Tuesday's and Thursday's from 7 a.m. - 10 a.m.

The food bank says it's trying to get food to people in a safer and faster way.