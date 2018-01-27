Flu season will not end anytime soon

TUCSON, Ariz. - This flu season will not be over anytime soon, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC said today that flu season will continue for many more weeks. They also said they believe peak flu season is either currently happening or will take place soon.

Thirty-seven children have died nationwide from the flu, and more than 86,000 flu cases have been reported.

As of last week, there were about 16,000 flu cases in Arizona. Most of those cases were reported in Maricopa County, followed by Pima County.