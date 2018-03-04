Flu remains widespread in Arizona as fewer cases reported

PHOENIX (AP) - The flu remains widespread in Arizona even as the number of laboratory-confirmed cases continues to drop during what is a particularly bad flu season.

The state Department of Health's latest report says 649 cases were reported statewide in the week that ended Feb. 24. That's 40 fewer cases during the same week of last flu season.

The department says there have been over 26,000 cases so far this flu season. That's over 21,000 more cases so this season compared with last season.

 

