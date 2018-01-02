Flu in Arizona: See record influenza stats broken down across the state

Coming down with something? You're not the only one.

We're currently seeing the highest number of cases this early during an Arizona flu season since reporting began, officials say.

As of December 23, the Arizona Department of Health Services has seen 5,051 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza across the state this season, 1,920 cases being confirmed in the last week alone.

The total number of confirmed cases took a significant jump since December 16, which totaled just under 3,000.

Take a look at the chart below to compare this season's flu cases with last season, with consideration of the average over the last 5 seasons in yellow.

During the 2016-2017 flu season, Arizona was slightly above our average over the past five seasons.

But this season, the state has experienced over nine times as many cases as the five season average.

Click on each county in the map below to see the breakout of lab-confirmed cases across the state.

These statistics provided by AZDHS are current as of December 23.