Tucson, Ariz. - Tucson firefighters were called to a fire at an eastside church, near Golf Links and Pantano Rd.

Flames broke out around 4 a.m. Wednesday

According to Tucson Fire Chief Andy Skaggs, Tucson Police called in the fire. When fire crews arrived on scene, they saw flames through a broken window.

Skaggs says because the fire was reported early, the building is not a total loss.